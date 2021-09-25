Catchpoint to return with all star celebrity series in 2022

Catchpoint will return to BBC One with a brand new Celebrity series in 2022.

Host Paddy McGuinness will be back with eight new episodes next year, each featuring a gaggle of well-known faces.

They will have to think fast and react quickly as they tackle the ultimate battle of brains and balls in order to land a cash prize for their favourite charities.

If contestants drop the ball they could lose everything - but if the celebs manage to hang onto their balls, they could walk away victorious.

Paddy McGuinness said: "I'm thrilled that Catchpoint is back bigger and better than ever! With a load of celebrities trying to catch our big and small balls it's bound to be packed with lots of laughs and some sensational diving."

Zoë Tait, Executive Producer, commented: "We're thrilled to be making Celebrity Catchpoint and can't wait to see how our famous faces fare when trying to catch the balls, and with Paddy as ringmaster there's bound to be a lot of laughs along the way!"

Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC, said: "They may be big talent but whether they’ve got the brains and balls to win this game is another matter!"

The series will once again be filmed at BBC Pacific Quay in Glasgow with the line up of celebrity contestants to be confirmed.

Catchpoint will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2022.

For now you can catch up with recent episodes of the game show from its third series on BBC iPlayer here.