The Girl Before: First look at new BBC One drama revealed

BBC One has revealed a first look at is upcoming TV adaption of JP Delaney novel The Girl Before.

Delaney has created and written the four-part series, which will be co-written by Marissa Lestrade (White Stork; Deep State 2) with Emmy nominated Lisa Brühlmann (Killing Eve; Servant; Blue My Mind) directing. Award-winning production company 42 produces.

Advertisements

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo will star in the lead roles with Jessica Plummer and Ben Hardy.

A synopsis shares: "The Girl Before tells the story of Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who gets the chance to move into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by an enigmatic architect (David Oyelowo). There’s just one catch: the occupants must abide by his list of exacting rules.

"Jane starts to feel the house changing her in unexpected ways, but when she makes the shocking discovery about her predecessor, Emma (Jessica Plummer), she’s forced to confront unnerving similarities.

"As the two women’s timelines interweave, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before..."

The series will air on BBC One and stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK with a release date to be announced. In the US, the series will be available on HBO Max.

JP Delaney said previously of the series: “Having written for the screen in a previous career, it’s long been a dream of mine to adapt The Girl Before, but I was determined to only do it if I could find partners who wanted to pursue high quality, classy storytelling above all else.

Advertisements

"You really couldn’t get a more quality-focused line-up than 42, the BBC and HBO Max – and we’ve already attracted world-class talent in the shape of Lisa, Gugu and David.

"Psychological thrillers can be even more gripping on television than they would be as movies, and I’m incredibly excited to be re-telling this particular story in a visual medium. It’s also been great fun to collaborate on episodes two and three with a brilliant co-writer, Marissa Lestrade.”