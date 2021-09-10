Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary hosted This Morning today as the show celebrated its National Television Awards win.

The ITV show was once again crowned ‘Best Daytime’ at last night's National Television Awards - it’s eleventh consecutive award win.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield picked up the award at the ceremony but as it was Friday today they weren't hosting.

Instead, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were in charge and opened the show explaining how it was a "very exciting day in the studio..."

With Dermot adding: "For the eleventh year in a row you named us as the best daytime show at the NTAs and here it is!"

Alison teased: "And as you know, we are quite subtle here at This Morning and we don’t like to brag, we don’t like to boast… we’re just not like that. We’d just like to say a very polite thank you..."

Dermot said: "Yeah, do you know what, let’s have a moment’s contemplation..."

Before Alison shouted: "Screw that! We won an NTA whoop whoop!" and the presenting duo raised the award aloft, danced along to celebration music and confetti rained down.

Alison went on: "Thank you so much! This is for the crew and for everyone who works behind the scenes - Martin Frizell, all the producers, every single person - it’s absolutely amazing...

"The presenters, the experts, you are incredible, and [pointing to the camera] to you guys, because you [the viewers] are what makes it work…”

A smiling Dermot added: "And most importantly, thank you from us because if we hadn’t won this year - the year we start - then we’d be in so much trouble!

"Thank you Phil and Holly, Eamonn and Ruth and the entire team here at This Morning, it does mean the world, honestly."

He then laughed: "The team are not hungover at all, they are all firing on all cylinders today, everyone is on top of their game... literally everyone is hanging downstairs!"

Talking about other big winners, Alison also congratulated Ant and Dec on winning their 20th award for Best Presenters, saying, "They deserve it… twenty years in the business, unbelievable."

The pair also praised Kate Garraway’s win for her documentary Finding Derek. Dermot said: "That was some moment wasn’t it? Our dear friend at ITV Daytime, Kate Garraway won the award for Best Authored Documentary..." Alison added: "I’m so glad she got this…"

This Morning airs weekdays from 10AM on ITV and ITV Hub

Picture credit: ITV