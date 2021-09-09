Ant and Dec win National Television Award for landmark 20th year

Ant and Dec have scooped their 20th win at the National Television Awards in tonight's ceremony (8 September)

The Geordie duo picked up the gong for Best TV Presenter award at the NTAs for a record twentieth consecutive year.

The pair were nominated for the latest series of Saturday Night Takeaway and I'm A Celebrity, which separately picked up The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

Ant said: "Thank you very, very much indeed. We were talking in the car on the way here and the first year we won a NTA Tony Blair was the Prime Minister and Newcastle qualified for the Champions League.

"This one means the most, twenty years. You have no idea how special this is."

Dec added "It's pretty overwhelming Thanks to ITV, our management and our wives for looking after us!

"When you get to twenty you can't help but stop and look back and so much has changed since but one thing that hasn't is how grateful we are to those who vote year after year. We are honoured and humbled."

Those nominated alongside Ant and Dec were Bradley Walsh, Holly Willoughby, Piers Morgan and Alison Hammond.

Elsewhere in the ceremony, there was an emotional speech from Kate Garraway after she won the category of Authored Documentary for her film Finding Derek.

"Thank you so much for voting. I wonder if the reason you did because our story is your story," she said. “We’ve all been touched by the pandemic. Whether it’s livelihood, mental health, all the other extraordinary documentaries which have been highlighted and nominated tonight, they have also been affected by the pandemic.”

Kate added: "I want to say to all the other Darceys and Billys and Dereks — whatever you’re going through and however you are affected, you are not forgotten. We want the joy back. We want it to be over. But if you are still living with the scares. The fight goes on. But of course, most of all, Derek. Who should be here.

"Who should have the chance to tell his story, Derek, you are going to get the chance. Believe. The hope is real."

It's A Sin picked up the award for Best New Drama, beating Bridgerton, Des and Normal People. Other winners included Beat The Chasers, This Morning, Strictly Come Dancing, After Life and Gogglebox.

Meanwhile Line Of Duty picked up the Special Recognition Award.

Joel Dommett presented the awards from the O2 Arena with the ceremony airing live on ITV.