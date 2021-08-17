Here are The National Television Awards 2021 nominations ahead of next month's ceremony show.

The short list of nominees in the publicly voted awards have been confirmed for the second and final round of voting.

Joel Dommett will takeover from David Walliams to present the awards, live from the O2 Arena, on 9 September. The ceremony will air live on ITV.

The various categories will see the likes of Strictly, RuPaul's Drag Race UK, The Masked Singer and Britain's Got Talent battle it out to be named Best Talent Show.

In the award for best TV Presenter, Ant and Dec once again make the short list having won the title for a record-breaking 18 years. Hoping to FINALLY end their reign are the likes of Bradley Walsh, Holly Willoughby, Piers Morgan and Alison Hammond.

Meanwhile, Bridgerton, Des, It's A Sin and Normal People will face off in the Best Drama category.

See the full short list of NTA 2021 nominations below. You can vote for your favourites for free online HERE.

Votes must be in by noon Thursday 9th September 2021 ahead of the awards being given out live that evening.

National Television Awards 2021 nominations

Challenge Show

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Love Island

The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Sewing Bee

New Drama

Bridgerton

Des

It's A Sin

Normal People

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Singer

Authored Documentary

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek

Katie Price: Harvey and Me

Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children

Rob Burrow: My Year With MND

Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife

Line of Duty

The Crown

Unforgotten

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant and Dec

Bradley Walsh

Holly Willoughby

Piers Morgan

Factual

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death

Gogglebox

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Drama Performance

Adrian Dunbar, Ted Hastings, Line of Duty

David Tennant, Dennis Nilsen, Des

Martin Compston, Steve Arnott, Line of Duty

Olly Alexander, Ritchie Tozer, It’s A Sin

Vicky McClure, Kate Fleming, Line of Duty

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Serial Drama Performance

Billy Price, Sid Sumner, Hollyoaks

Danny Dyer, Mick Carter, EastEnders

Mollie Gallagher, Nina Lucas, Coronation Street

Sally Carman, Abi Franklin, Coronation Street

Quiz Game Show

Beat the Chasers

Celebrity Catchphrase

In For A Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Newcomer

Emile John, Ethan Anderson, Emmerdale

Jude Riordan, Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street

Olivia D’Lima, Paramedic Fenisha Khatri, Casualty

Rhiannon Clements, Summer Ranger, Hollyoaks

Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Comedy

After Life

Friday Night Dinner

Sex Education

The Vicar of Dibley

Joel Dommett hosts the National Television Awards live from the O2 Arena, 9 September.

The ceremony will air live on ITV.