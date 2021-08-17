tellymix
National Television Awards 2021 nominations revealed - vote now!

Posted by Josh Darvill
Here are The National Television Awards 2021 nominations ahead of next month's ceremony show.

The short list of nominees in the publicly voted awards have been confirmed for the second and final round of voting.

Joel Dommett will takeover from David Walliams to present the awards, live from the O2 Arena, on 9 September. The ceremony will air live on ITV.

The various categories will see the likes of Strictly, RuPaul's Drag Race UK, The Masked Singer and Britain's Got Talent battle it out to be named Best Talent Show.

In the award for best TV Presenter, Ant and Dec once again make the short list having won the title for a record-breaking 18 years. Hoping to FINALLY end their reign are the likes of Bradley Walsh, Holly Willoughby, Piers Morgan and Alison Hammond.

Meanwhile, Bridgerton, Des, It's A Sin and Normal People will face off in the Best Drama category.

See the full short list of NTA 2021 nominations below. You can vote for your favourites for free online HERE.

Votes must be in by noon Thursday 9th September 2021 ahead of the awards being given out live that evening.

National Television Awards 2021 nominations

Challenge Show

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
Love Island
The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Sewing Bee

New Drama

Bridgerton
Des
It's A Sin
Normal People

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent
RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Strictly Come Dancing
The Masked Singer

Authored Documentary

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek
Katie Price: Harvey and Me
Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children
Rob Burrow: My Year With MND
Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife
Line of Duty
The Crown
Unforgotten

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond
Ant and Dec
Bradley Walsh
Holly Willoughby
Piers Morgan

Factual

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death
Gogglebox
Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Drama Performance

Adrian Dunbar, Ted Hastings, Line of Duty
David Tennant, Dennis Nilsen, Des
Martin Compston, Steve Arnott, Line of Duty
Olly Alexander, Ritchie Tozer, It’s A Sin
Vicky McClure, Kate Fleming, Line of Duty

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Taskmaster
The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks

Serial Drama Performance

Billy Price, Sid Sumner, Hollyoaks
Danny Dyer, Mick Carter, EastEnders
Mollie Gallagher, Nina Lucas, Coronation Street
Sally Carman, Abi Franklin, Coronation Street

Quiz Game Show

Beat the Chasers
Celebrity Catchphrase
In For A Penny
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Newcomer

Emile John, Ethan Anderson, Emmerdale
Jude Riordan, Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street
Olivia D’Lima, Paramedic Fenisha Khatri, Casualty
Rhiannon Clements, Summer Ranger, Hollyoaks
Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

Daytime

Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning

Comedy

After Life
Friday Night Dinner
Sex Education
The Vicar of Dibley

Joel Dommett hosts the National Television Awards live from the O2 Arena, 9 September.

The ceremony will air live on ITV.

