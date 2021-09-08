The Repair Shop's Will Kirk and Antiques Road Trip's Christina Trevanion set for a new BBC One series

The Repair Shop's Will Kirk will join forces with Antiques Road Trip's Christina Trevanion for a new BBC One show.

The Travelling Auctioneers will see restoration maestro Will Kirk and auctioneering expert Christina Trevanion take their auction house and workshop on the road across the UK.

Across the 15-part series, they will be seen unearthing hidden gems and turning unwanted items into winning lots that could sell across the globe.

A teaser for the show shares: "Sifting through one family home at a time, Will and Christina first need to identify the items that will sell best at a bespoke auction.

"Christina will call on her auctioneer contacts and expertise, whilst Will uses his incredible craft and restoration skills to bring new life to neglected treasures – ready for a thrilling on-site auction.

"Throughout the series, the dynamic duo will arm the British public with all the tricks of the trade, to help viewers across the UK cash in on their unwanted belongings."

Will Kirk said: "I’m thrilled to be part of such an exciting new project. Hopefully between Christina and I, we can open up the worlds of restoration and auctions to a wider audience and show people some simple tips to get their prized possessions in pristine condition."

Christina Trevanion added: “It’s really exciting to be a part of such an innovative new series and working alongside Will.

"Whether it’s a cellar, a barn, a loft, or the back of a cupboard, I’m really looking forward to uncovering the hidden treasures so many of us have in our homes, and giving them a new lease of life – while making the world of auctions and restoration accessible to as many people as possible.”

The Travelling Auctioneers will air on BBC One Daytime and is being made by STV Studios.

Muslim Alim, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime said: “I’m really excited that we’re bringing together two of BBC Daytime’s brilliant experts in an exciting new format, and I can’t wait to see them work their magic on some forgotten items hidden in homes around the UK.”

Craig Hunter, Creative Director of Factual at STV Studios, commented: “I’m thrilled to be taking our bespoke auction house out on the road with Will and Christina.

"They’re a fantastic duo who will unearth the heartfelt stories behind the nation’s unwanted belongings whilst also delivering useful tips on how to restore and sell them.

"It’s a fresh and exciting new addition to this genre, made even more special with Will and Christina behind the wheel.”

A start date for the series is to be announced.