Peckham's Finest to feature in brand new ITV2 series

ITV2 has announced a brand new series following the residents of Peckham.

Peckham’s Finest will follow a diverse and aspirational group of young people from the area living everyday life in this eclectic pocket of London.

Advertisements

The series, which will air on ITV2 and the ITV Hub, is being made by the producers of The Masked Singer, Bandicoot Scotland.

ITV share: "With the cameras capturing all aspects of their lives, from blossoming romances to doomed relationships, from new friendships to broken ties and new ventures to everyday dramas, we follow our unsung heroes as they attempt to make their way in the world, hoping to turn dreams into a reality.

"The series will bring a brand new, exciting and fresh approach that will reimagine the genre for today’s tech savvy TV viewers and reflect the real life of the cast combining filming with content from their social media.

"Viewers will be able to follow the antics of our cast which include, a BMX coach, Radio DJ, fashion boutique owner, dance teacher and choreographer, body positive coach and influencer, drag performer, barista, street food chefs, a DJ and promoter and a salon owner."

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions said: "Peckham’s Finest marks an exciting new direction for both ITV2 and ITV Hub.

"This precinct-based observational doc series with a talented and diverse cast will appeal to younger viewers both on the channel, and On Demand.

Advertisements

"The series is one of a number of new factual pieces commissioned under the ITV2 brand."

Peter Tierney, Commissioning Editor, ITV2 added: "This is a project we are all hugely excited to be making.

"With a truly authentic, unique and diverse cast, the series will reflect life in Peckham in a way that our viewers can engage with and relate to. It promises stories full of warmth, humour and drama, told in a really contemporary way.”

Derek McLean and Daniel Nettleton, co-founders and executive producers at Bandicoot Scotland commented: "We’re super excited to build on the success of The Masked franchises with another game changing new series which goes deep into the hectic lives of our compelling cast.

"We’ve had such fun finding a diverse range of engaging and aspirational characters from one of the most eclectic and vibrant places in the UK and we can’t wait for the audience to meet them."

Advertisements

Peckham’s Finest will air weekly on ITV2. Each episode can also be viewed on ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

More on: ITV2 TV