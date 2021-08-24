One Question: Claudia Winkleman to host new Channel 4 game show

Claudia Winkleman is to host a new Channel 4 game show.

Called One Question, the series will air in prime time and offer a £100,000 prize.

In order to win the cash, a pair of contestants need only answer one single question.

Channel 4 tease: "The contestants will be faced with twenty possible answers, but only one answer is correct.

"Eliminate the incorrect answers and they’ll be on the path to victory, but eliminate the one correct answer and it’s game over."

Host Claudia Winkleman commented: "I am ridiculously excited about One Question. There’s no time limit, no buzzers, no complicated rules. A sofa, a chat, just one question that could win our players £100k.

"Not only that, we give them the answer. Tricky part is we give them 19 wrong answers too. I’ve bought a new black sweater and the studio has a toasted sandwich maker. I can’t wait.”

Phil Harris, Head of Entertainment and Events, Channel 4 commented: “We’re delighted to have Claudia fronting this nail-biting new prime-time gameshow on Channel 4. With her unmistakeable charm and wit, we’ll really get to know each of the contestants as they strive towards a potentially life-changing jackpot.”

Mike Benson, Executive Producer at programme makers Chalkboard TV added: "One Question is another original primetime quiz format from Chalkboard and has all the universal themes for a breakout international hit.

"With Claudia’s infectious warmth and humour, we know she’ll make our contestants feel at ease, as they wrestle with this seemingly easy but actually devilishly difficult game.”

A start date for the six-part series is to be confirmed.