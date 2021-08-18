Comedian & 8 Out Of 10 Cats star Sean Lock has died aged 58

Comedian Sean Lock has tragically died from cancer at the age of 58.

A statement from his agent announced the sad news this afternoon.

They said: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family."

The statement added: "Sean was one of Britain's finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

"Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children.

"Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him."

Sean was a regular team captain on Channel 4 and E4 series 8 Out Of 10 Cats and its Countdown themed spin-off.

As well as stand up, he made regular appearances on TV shows including QI, The Last Leg, Have I Got News for You, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

Paying tribute, his fellow 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown team captain Jon Richardson said: "I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and 10 years working alongside him didn't diminish that in the least. An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice."

And show host Jimmy Carr added: "Brutal news about Sean Lock today. I loved him. I’m watching clips of him right now - laughing & crying. I’ll miss him so much."

Meanwhile Channel 4 said: "Incredibly sad to learn of the loss of one of our greatest comedians, Sean Lock. A much loved part of the C4 family he’s played a huge role on the channel for over 2 decades, and we’ll miss him. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

The channel has announced that tomorrow night (Thursday, 19 August), it will be airing the stand-up special Sean Lock: Keep it Light at 10PM, followed at 11PM by a classic episode of 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. All 4 will be highlighting a collection of Sean’s much-loved TV appearances including 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Many of Sean's co-stars and fellow comics have been quick to pay tribute.

Comedian Bill Bailey said: "It's heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock, he was a true original, a wonderful comic."

Ricky Gervais added: "Such sad news. RIP the great Sean Lock. One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man."

And Richard Osman tweeted: "Over 15 years producing 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often. A unique and brilliant comic voice. Love to his family and his many friends."