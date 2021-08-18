Ragdoll: First look at new Alibi drama starring Lucy Hale

UKTV has unveiled a first look at new original drama Ragdoll which is coming to Alibi.

Ragdoll is a new crime thriller based on the novel of the same name by Daniel Cole and is being brought to the screen by the award-winning producers of Killing Eve.

Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) stars in the cast with Henry Lloyd-Hughes (The Irregulars, Killing Eve) and Thalissa Teixeira (Trigonometry).

Lloyd-Hughes plays reinstated DS Nathan Rose while Teixeira plays his boss and best friend DI Emily Baxter. Hale plays the unit's new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds.

A synopsis shares: "Assigned to a shocking new case, nicknamed The Ragdoll, are DS Rose, DI Baxter and DC Edmunds. The 'Ragdoll Killer' taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Rose's name at the very end. And with those victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny.

"A gruesomely imaginative serial killer thriller, Ragdoll captures the fascinating but flawed friends struggling with the consequences of institutionalisation and trauma."

Further casting includes Ali Cook as DCI Terrence Simmons.

Ragdoll is set to air later in 2021 on Alibi with an exact start date to be confirmed.

In the US the show will air on AMC Networks.

