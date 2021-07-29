Holding: Cast confirmed for ITV's adaptation of Graham Norton's debut novel

Full casting has been announced for ITV's adaptation of Graham Norton's debut novel, Holding.

The four-part TV series is currently being filmed on location in West Cork, Ireland and directed by Kathy Burke.

Academy award winning actress Brenda Fricker will return to television to star alongside the previously announced Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones, Dublin Murders, Vienna Blood).

They are joined by leading Irish actors Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls, Nowhere Special, Collateral) Charlene McKenna (Peaky Blinders, Vienna Blood, Bloodlands), Helen Behan (Elizabeth is Missing, The Virtues, This is England ’90), and Pauline McLynn (GameFace, Father Ted, Angela’s Ashes).

Siobhan McSweeney as Brid in ITV Drama "Holding". Photo: Conor Horgan/ITV

Completing the cast are Clinton Liberty (Handsome Devil, Normal People), Amy Conroy (The South Westerlies), Olwen Fouéré (Beast), Eleanor Tiernan (Bridget and Eamon), Gary Shelford (Belgravia), Lochlann Ó’Meárain (Smother), Sky Yang (Halo), Demi Issac Oviawe (The Young Offenders), Norma Sheahan (Bridget and Eamon), and Anne Kent (Fair City) with Calum Rea, Jane Spollen, Jim O’Donnell, Pat Kinevane, Karl Quinn, Michael Fry, Maria Connolly, Ian Brooker, Abhainn Harrington, Christopher Logan, Molly Logan, Terhas Gleeson, Ivet Corvea, Gary Murphy and Felix Brown.

Casting is by Louise Kiely Casting.

A teaser of the drama shares: "Conleth Hill plays local police officer Sergeant PJ Collins, a gentle man who hides from people and fills his days with comfort food and half-hearted police work. He is one of life’s outsiders, lovable, but lonely and a bit rubbish at his job.

"When the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered, PJ is called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career. Unearthing long buried secrets, PJ finally connects with the village he has tried so hard to avoid.

"Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls, Nowhere Special, Anthony) plays vulnerable, messy Bríd Riordan. Bríd had been due to marry Tommy before his untimely disappearance, whilst Charlene McKenna is youthful, stuck Evelyn Ross who desperately loved him. The two women are at the heart of the community and neither is above suspicion.

"Brenda Fricker takes the role of Lizzie Meany, a shy presence in PJ’s life who has been battling her own demons and secrets as PJ comes to discover..."

Brenda Fricker said: "I am ecstatic to be part of this wonderful production, in beautiful Skibbereen, and finally not to be playing a mother! Mrs Meany is a bit of a dark horse. She has had a dreadful life but has retained her values, her friendships and most of all her sense of humour, keep a sharp eye on her."

Siobhán McSweeney added: “I cannot think of a better script in a better place with a better cast and crew. I’m in heaven being back in Cork.”

Photo credit: Conor Horgan/ITV.

