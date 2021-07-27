Ant and Dec 'working on new big-money game show'

Ant and Dec are reportedly working on a brand new big-money game show.

The pair are said to be developing the new project through their production company, which also makes Saturday Night Takeaway, Our DNA Journey and In For A Penny.

The Sun reports that the series is set to be titled Fortune Favours The Brave and will air on ITV.

There's no word on whether Ant & Dec will appear on screen as presenters or just remain as part of the production team.

"Ant, Dec and the team behind this new show are keeping all the details under wraps for now," a source explained. "But it promises to be another sure-fire hit for the lads. Whether they host it or not remains to be seen.

"But either way, it’s very much the lads’ baby and they’ll put their all into making it a success."

The insider added that the format would offer a "unique twist" with teams of two contestants set to compete for a huge cash prize.

Filming is slated to begin in the autumn with the show planning to debut in 2022.

For now Ant and Dec will be back in the autumn with a brand new series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

The pair recently joked that they wanted to get Piers Morgan in the camp this year.

The Geordie duo reckon that it could be the perfect time to invite Piers into the jungle after he quit Good Morning Britain.

Meanwhile Ant and Dec also said they don't know whether or not the show would take place in Australia this year.

They explained: "People are having conversations with Australia to see if they will let us in, and to see if that's going to work. If not, we have got a lovely alternative to go back to in Wales. We had a great time there and had a really lovely series.

"The people of North Wales made us feel very welcome, and we'd gladly go back there."

I'm A Celebrity typically begins in November on ITV.