Billie Eilish music special to air on BBC One alongside Live Lounge debut

BBC One is to air a music special with Billie Eilish this month.

The one-off, titled Billie Eilish: Up Close, will see the singer interviewed by BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo while making her debut in Radio 1's Live Lounge.

Advertisements

The BBC tease: "In just three years, Billie Eilish has gone from recording music in her bedroom to becoming one of the biggest music stars in the world. At just 19 years old she has already amassed countless accolades and awards, as well as making history with her second Record Of The Year Grammy win in March of this year.

"In this 45-minute entertainment special filmed in Billie’s home town of Los Angeles, Clara will talk to Billie about her latest album Happier Than Ever (out Friday 30 July), her extraordinary rise to fame, looking back at her remarkable success, the effect it has had on her life and her role as an inspiration for young people all over the world."

Billie Eilish: Up Close will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, 31 July at 10:30PM.

Meanwhile Billie make her debut for the world-famous Radio 1 Live Lounge to perform a selection of tracks. This will be available to watch on Radio 1’s iPlayer channel from Saturday 31 July 11:15PM.

The performance will also be played in Radio 1’s Live Lounge show, hosted by Clara Amfo, on Thursday 5 August at 12PM BST which will include an exclusive cover that will be broadcast for the first time.