AJ Odudu joins Mo Gilligan on The Big Breakfast for Channel 4's Black to Front day

AJ Odudu will join Mo Gilligan as The Big Breakfast returns to Channel 4 for its Black to Front day.

Taking place this September, across the day Channel 4 will broadcast programming fronted by Black talent and featuring Black contributors, to champion Black voices and stories, and the incredible Black talent that make, shape and star in British TV.

Presenter AJ Odudu will join Bafta-winning Mo Gilligan as co-host of The Big Breakfast and newsreader Phil Gayle will return to read the news as this iconic show comes live from its original East London location, the Lock Keepers’ Cottages.

A staple of the channel’s morning schedule from 1992 to 2002, The Big Breakfast defied the rules when it came to breakfast telly. Retaining plenty of its original anarchic spirit, risqué sense of humour and distinctive energy, the Black to Front special will see the presenters flanked by a mix of famous guests to kick start the day with a bang.

Comedian Mo Gilligan said: "Like so many of us, I loved The Big Breakfast and I am so grateful to be asked to host this special event, particularly as part of such a hugely thrilling and history making day for British television!"

AJ Odudu said: "I absolutely can’t wait to get stuck into The Big Breakfast. It is such an iconic show to be part of and I am buzzing it is finally coming back! I’m so looking forward to working with Mo and I can’t wait to wake up the nation!

"I’m thrilled to be part of Channel 4’s Black to Front – which quite rightly gives a platform to deserving Black British TV talent across our industry, both on and off-screen. It’s going to be really special."

Meanwhile Channel 4 has also confirmed a special line up for Countdown with journalist and broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald hosting the iconic quiz show.

Joining Sir Trevor will be acclaimed poet and playwright Lemn Sissay OBE and award-winning journalist & beer sommelier, Marverine Cole in Dictionary Corner with maths prodigy Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE looking after the numbers round.

Kelly Webb-Lamb, Channel 4’s Deputy Director of Programmes said: "From the voices that introduce the shows to the people appearing on screen, across social and All 4, the entire day will be fronted by Black talent and will tell the stories of Black British communities in a demonstration of Black excellence.

"Behind the camera Channel 4 is working together with our production partners to shape ambitious and meaningful off-screen commitments, making sure that Black to Front lives on beyond one day, accelerating careers and bringing about significant change that will leave a lasting legacy across the UK TV industry."

