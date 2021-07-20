Michael McIntyre's The Wheel is back with summer specials for the Olympics

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel returns this Saturday night on BBC One with a brand new series.

Michael is back with three summer specials of his hit Saturday-night gameshow that's packed with huge stars, big laughs, and a colossal spinning wheel!

In each episode a trio of contestants will look to answer their way to a fortune, helped along the way with seven celebrities.

Explaining the show, Michael shares: "The Wheel is a very funny and dramatic gameshow. Seven celebrities sit around an enormous spinning wheel with a contestant in the middle. Each expert brings with them a category they are (are feel they are) an expert in.

Michael McIntyre - (C) Hungry McBear TV - Photographer: Gary Moyes

"All the contestant has to do is answer a multiple choice question in each of the categories with the help of a celebrity who is spun around and randomly selected. But if they get a question wrong they are off the wheel and lowered to the contestant wheel where there are two other contestants.

"The contestant wheel is spun and they have a one in three chance of returning each time. That seemed very long winded. Just watch it! It's fabulous! And the theme tune is sensationally catchy!"

After first launching last year, The Wheel proved a huge hit with viewers and Michael says the new episodes will be "even better"

"The contestants and experts all know what the show is now and are excited to be part of it," he says. "Also, as we filmed them after the long winter lockdown, everyone was giddy just to be out of the house and surrounded by new people!"

The Wheel will return this Saturday (24 July) with a trio of Olympic specials.

"Basically, there is an Sports expert and category on the Wheel each week like Claire Balding on The Olympics & Greg Rutherford on London 2012. The rest of the wheels are filled with an array of celebs and categories as per usual," reveals Michael. "We have an amazing line-up for the Olympic Specials including Anton Du Beke on Dancing, Rob Rinder on The Law, Edith Bowman on Film, Nigel Havers on Theatre and many more.

Rob Rinder - (C) Hungry McBear Ltd - Photographer: Gary Moyes

As for his own sporting knowledge, Michael adds: "I think that my extraordinary lack of general knowledge has really helped with the drama of the show as I rarely have any idea what the correct answer is, so my joy when the correct is revealed is always genuine.

"But I have to say, sport would be my best category for sure. If I was a contestant on The Wheel I would always pick anything to do with sport first and then rely entirely on the experts for the remainder of the game!"

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel starts this Saturday 24, July at 8:30PM on BBC One. Celebrities taking part in the first episode are Clare Balding, Anton Du Beke, Edith Bowman, Rob Rinder, Lady Leshurr, Dr Xand Van Tulleken and Alex Beresford.

Picture: (C) Hungry McBear TV - Photographer: Gary Moyes