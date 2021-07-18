Professor T cast revealed for new ITV drama starring Ben Miller

Professor T series 1 has arrived on ITV and BritBox - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

Based on the hit Belgian series of the same name, Professor T is set against the stunning backdrop of one of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions, Cambridge University.

The new series features Ben Miller in the titular role of Professor Jasper Tempest, an eccentric, but brilliant criminology professor who suffers with OCD and has a tortured past.

Professor T 2021 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 1 of Professor T:

Professor T (Jaspar Tempest) - Ben Miller

Lisa Donckers - Emma Naomi

Detective Sergeant Dan Winters - Barney White

Detective Inspector Paul Rabbit - Andy Gathergood

Adelaide Tempest - Frances De La Tour

Ingrid Snares - Sarah Woodward

The Dean (Wilfred Hamilton) - Douglas Reith

Chief Inspector Christina Brand - Juliet Aubrey

Jackson Donckers - Ben Onwukwe

A synopsis of the series shares: "Every aspect of Professor Jasper Tempest’s life is precisely calibrated and rigidly structured. Impeccably dressed and meticulously punctual, he lectures daily at the Cambridge Institute of Criminology, teaching students imaginatively, if pedantically, about the science of crime. And each evening, he returns home to his apartment, which is as sterile and systematically ordered as a science lab. Thanks to this strictly regimented approach, his OCD and germaphobia are under control.

"But Professor T’s buttoned-down world is slowly undone when he is persuaded by one of his former students, Detective Sergeant Lisa Donckers, to assist her in investigating a serial rapist who has started attacking young women again after a 10-year hiatus. The Professor’s encyclopaedic knowledge of criminal psychology and his brilliant mind prove invaluable to the under-resourced CID team, but the cracks in his carefully constructed emotionless carapace also begin to show."

Watch Professor T on TV and online

The new series of Professor T will air on ITV from Sunday, 18 July at 9PM. The series has six episodes which will air weekly on Sunday nights on TV.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Meanwhile the full series is already available to watch online now via BritBox here.