King Gary 2021 start date confirmed as new series comes to BBC One

King Gary is back for a new series in 2021 - when does it start on TV?

King Gary follows Gary King and love-of-his life, Terri as they bowl through family-life in suburbia.

The first series in 2019 saw the couple handle minor crises at home, at work, on the local Little-League football pitch and even on Deliveroo, as only a pair of major drama-queens can.

A brand new series is on its way to BBC One soon - here's all you need to know!

When does King Gary start?

The new series of King Gary begins on Friday, 30 July at 9:30PM on BBC One.

Episodes will continue weekly on TV as well as online via the BBC iPlayer.

The series is the second to air, with the first full series currently available to watch online on BBC iPlayer here. Alongside the full first series, a one-off pilot and Christmas special have also aired.

The series stars Tom Davis in the title role with Laura Checkley as Terri (Laura Checkley).

Returning cast for series two include Simon Day (The Fast Show), Camille Coduri (Him & Her), Neil Maskell (Humans) and Romesh Ranganathan (The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan).

A teaser of the second series shares: "The Kings are back and it’s a momentous day in Butterchurn Crescent, Gary has hired a skip. And Gary’s skip is everybody’s skip - until somebody starts taking liberties."

The second series was first announced in 2020 alongside The Goes Wrong Show.

Shane Allen, Controller Comedy Commissioning, said at the time: "The iPlayer figures have transformed comedy’s fortunes as the very healthy uplift in consolidated viewing and young audiences brings renewed faith in a genre where shows continue to be increasingly popular and discovered by new audiences over the months and years and even decades that follow."

