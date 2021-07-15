Never Mind the Buzzcocks is making a return to TV with a brand new series.

The show is reportedly being revived by Sky after it was dropped by BBC Two in 2015 after almost 20 years on air.

The renowned music themed comedy show will return with brand new host Greg Davies (Taskmaster, Man Down).

Returning to the show, Noel Fielding (The Mighty Boosh, The Great British Bake Off) will be a team captain opposite Daisy May Cooper (This Country), with Jamali Maddix (Hate Thy Neighbour) featuring as a regular guest.

Sky say: "Each week they will be joined by a roster of top music and comedy stars to compete against each other. Viewers can expect the unpredictability of the original series, with some of the best known and loved rounds remaining, alongside some new surprises thrown in along the way."

Greg Davies said: “I have always loved Never Mind the Buzzcocks and am thrilled to be the new host on Sky. We have brilliant comedic talent on the team and plenty of exciting musical guests will be joining us.

"All that being said, I’m so sure that no one reads these press quotes in their entirety that I’m going to finish by listing types of bread: rye, sourdough, sliced white. Oh, and cob.”

Never Mind the Buzzcocks will air on Sky and streaming service NOW this autumn with a new eight-part series, plus a one-off Christmas special. A start date is to be announced.

Director of Sky Arts and Entertainment for Sky, Phil Edgar-Jones, said: "Buzzcocks is one of those truly iconic shows and to be bringing it back with Greg Davies at the helm, alongside Daisy May Cooper, Noel Fielding and Jamali Maddix is a buzz and a treat for lovers of tuneless humming everywhere.”

Director of Programmes for Talkback, Kate Edmunds, added: “We’re over the moon that Sky have made the very wise decision to reboot our beloved Buzzcocks. Musicians, stand down, we hear your deafening cries for some long overdue attention. The outrageously talented Greg, Daisy, Noel and Jamali are more than happy to oblige.”