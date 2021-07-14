Ranvir Singh to guest host Lorraine this month

Ranvir Singh is to guest host ITV's Lorraine this summer.

The Good Morning Britain star will take over Lorraine Kelly's seat from Monday, 12 July through to Friday, 30 July.

Ranvir said: "It’s such a privilege to do the show because I’m a massive fan of Lorraine, obviously. She’s so supportive and wonderful.

"So to be sitting in her seat is just such a lovely moment. I started doing it before Christmas, I feel so at home there and the team is amazing.

"What I love about doing the show is, because I’m so used to doing such a lot of hard news and politics - and of course Lorraine covers all of the hard stories as well - but it’s a chance for a lighter touch.

"Just to be able to speak to guests about what’s going on in their lives, as opposed to always looking for a headline. I just really enjoy that, spending time talking to people in a way that you can’t in three minute interviews. It’s just a real thrill for me!"

She continued: "It’s great to get under the skin of the people you are interviewing. You’ve got a bit more time and because there’s just one of you doing the interview, you’re able to follow your own trail of thought and where my personal interest lies in that particular person’s story.

"It just means that you have a bit more freedom in a way to have that conversation that you find particularly poignant or interesting and can bring a bit more of myself into. Obviously in news, GMB is full of personality and lots of big characters, but still you’re dictated to by the news.

"Whereas in Lorraine there’s a lot more human interest and it’s about other parts of me that I can bring out, which I can’t really bring out when I’m standing at Westminster."

Meanwhile Ranvir revealed: "[Lorraine] gave me her dressing room, which was really sweet of her because it's got all her stuff in it.

"She just said, ‘The team is brilliant and have a hoot!’ I text her when I’m on the show and she’ll text me. "

And she shared her highlight of hosting the show in the past: "Oh my goodness! Interviewing Boy George, who - I mean - he is just such an icon and he at that point couldn’t come into the studio of course due to Covid.

"But to be able to just chat to him for eight minutes was the best feeling ever! I was so excited about that."

Lorraine airs weekdays from 9AM on ITV and ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV