Scenes from a Marriage is coming to the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW - here's all you need to know.

Adapted from Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 Swedish classic, and starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage re-examines the show’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.

The limited series will air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK with a release date set for later in 2021.

For now, you can watch a first look trailer below...

An exact UK release date for the series is to be confirmed.

As well as Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, the cast features Sunita Mani, Nicole Beharie, Corey Stoll and Tovah Feldshuh.

The series will be directed and written by Hagai Levi.