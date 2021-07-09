The Bridge Of Lies: Ross Kemp to host new BBC One game show

Ross Kemp will front brand new BBC One day time game show The Bridge Of Lies.

The new series promises both high drama and stakes that will keep the contestants on their toes and their eyes on the prize as they risk losing it all with each step they take.

The Bridge Of Lies will see teams of contestants compete for cash by crossing a bridge made up of stepping stones across the studio floor.

The series will launch in 2022 on BBC One.

Each stepping stone has a different option, and the players must try to get from A to B by stepping on the truths and avoiding the lies in order to cross the floor safely, or risk falling off the bridge and out of the game.

Ross Kemp said of the show: "It’s fair to say I’ve found myself in some dangerous situations in recent years, so I reckon I’m well-prepared for the jeopardy of The Bridge Of Lies!

"This is something a little different for me, and after a challenging year, we’re all crying out for a fun new show to kick back and enjoy.

"I’m delighted to be working with STV Studios again and can’t wait to be back on BBC One in 2022, having a giggle with all the contestants and helping them win some cash in the process. Bring it on!"

The Bridge Of Lies is one of two new game shows coming to the BBC, with Alex Scott to host The Tournament later this year.

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of Daytime and Early Peak at the BBC, said: “The Tournament and The Bridge Of Lies were stand out formats in a competitive field, both combining distinctive edge-of-seat game play with a plethora of general knowledge to satisfy viewers who love to play along at home.”