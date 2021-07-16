Apocalypse Wow: First look at ITV2's epic new game celebrity game show

Here's a first look at ITV2's epic new physical game show, Apocalypse Wow

The new series has been described as "The Chase meets Gladiators via Mad Max and Burning Man".

Advertisements

Set in a Torture Dome', an outrageous secret underground club, part-BDSM dungeon, part Fight Club, Apocalypse Wow is hosted by AJ Odudu alongside Hey Tracey’s Donna Preston who assumes the role of 'The Mistress'.

In each episode, five celebs will enter the dome to take on The Mistress’s terrifying Superhuman ‘Bosses’ such as Master Enormo (one of the world’s strongest men), The Horn Hunter (a back-flipping parkour master), Hot Slippy Jesus (the UK's no.1 gravy wrestler), The Mermaid (a mermaid) and more.

Scarlett Moffatt. Picture: ©Tuesday’s Child Television

Darren Harriott. Picture: ©Tuesday’s Child Television

(L-R) Scarlett Moffatt, Darren Harriott, Kimberley Wyatt, Chris Hughes and Bobby Norris. Picture: ©Tuesday’s Child Television

They must work together to defeat these extraordinary opponents taking them on in a series of ludicrous and entertaining physical challenges.

Alone the celebrities would be demolished, but united they stand the chance of overcoming a series of crazed contenders to win the day and take home a load of cash for charity.

At the end of each episode, the weakest celeb will b banished in a hilariously unique way and a new famous face will enter the Torture Dome in their place.

The celebrity competitors will be led by TV favourite Scarlett Moffatt.

Advertisements

She'll be joined across the series by stars including Drag royalty The Vivienne, Love Island’s Chris Hughes, Ibiza Weekender’s Jordan Davies, comic Darren Harriott and TOWIE's Bobby Norris

Other celebrity contestants will include Reality TV star Sam Thompson, TV presenter Karim Zeroual, comedian Kemah Bob, Pussycat Dolls’ Kimberly Wyatt and Reality TV star Jessica Wright.

Scarlett said: “It’s hard to put into words how bizarre and crazy Apocalypse Wow is! The pressure was well and truly on for me as I led the celebs into battle.

Kimberley Wyatt. Picture: ©Tuesday’s Child Television

AJ Odudu, Scarlett Moffatt, Darren Harriott, and Kimberley Wyatt. Picture: ©Tuesday’s Child Television

Apocalypse Wow. Picture: ©Tuesday’s Child Television

"I had the most fun making the series and it's unlike anything I've ever seen on TV before so I’m super excited for everyone to see it. Trust me when I say, you’re not going to want to miss this!”

AJ Odudu commented: “I am absolutely buzzing to be hosting ITV2’s new show, ‘Apocalypse Wow’ – it’s bonkers, but brilliant. It’s full of humour, challenges and all our favourite celebrities!"

And Donna Preston added: “I've always wanted to have ownership over these celebrities and have them as my servants and with this role, the Mistress, I can do just that. The role of the Mistress is feisty and fun.

Advertisements

"This show is an absolute belter, it's bizarre and bonkers, and I love it and hope you do too! So darlings, come on board the love train to... Apocalypse Wow.”

Apocalypse Wow will air on ITV2 and ITV Hub from Friday, 16 July.