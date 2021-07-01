University Challenge is back for a brand new series for 2021/2022 - here's all you need to know.

Jeremy Paxman returns as quizmaster as the competition gets underway next month (July).

Advertisements

Having aired since the 1960s, the show sees teams of four from Universities across the country go head to head in a general knowledge knockout tournament.

When does University Challenge 2021 start?

The new series of University Challenge will start on Monday, 12 July at 8:30PM on BBC Two.

In the opening match of the quiz series for students, King’s College London takes on the University of Glasgow.

Episodes will continue weekly throughout 2021 and into 2022.

As well as watching on TV, you'll be able to watch episodes online via BBC iPlayer.

How does University Challenge work?

The quiz competition features teams from universities across the UK and the colleges of the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge.

Advertisements

Applications took place last year with teams needing to take part in a general trivia quiz in order to be selected.

The competition starts with 28 teams who will each go head-to-head with the winners making the final 16. The top four highest-scoring losing teams in the first round will face-off for the final two places in the last 16.

The top 16 teams will then go head-to-head to determine the remaining eight teams for the quarter finals where teams must win two matches in order to progress.

The top teams from the semi-finals will face off in the grand final for the title.

University Challenge's current title holders are Warwick - who will triumph this year?

Advertisements

University Challenge first aired in 1961, hosted by Bamber Gascoigne on ITV until 1987. The show made a return to the BBC in 1994 with Jeremy Paxman , where it has aired ever since. Roger Tilling has provided the voice over for the show since 2001.

Picture credit: Jeremy Paxman/BBC