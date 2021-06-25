The Repair Shop's Jay Blades to front his own series on Channel 5

The Repair Shop's Jay Blades is to front his own series on Channel 5.

Jay Blades: The Streets Where I Lived will air across three episodes, following the TV presenter as he explores his upbringing in Hackney, London.

Jay will be seen on a journey to uncover the history of the homes he grew up in as well as the people that lived there before him.

He will be accompanied by old school friends as he discovers the secrets of the area and reflects on his own childhood.

Jay Blades said: "I’m really excited to be filming this series. ‘The Streets Where I Lived’ is going to bring memories flooding back. I can’t wait to go back to my old neighbourhood and discover the history on its doorstep.

"The places I visit are the buildings, streets and communities that made me the man I am today."

Daniel Pearl, Channel 5 Commissioning Editor, Factual added: "I am thrilled to be teaming up with Hungry Jay Media on this exciting new commission.

"Audiences are used to seeing Jay shine a light on other people’s memories, but this series will turn the tables and give viewers an insight into his life, unearthing new discoveries not only about himself, but also the community he grew up in."

The series will be made by Hungry Jay Media, a new production company formed by Jay Blades and Hungry Bear Media.

Executive Producer Dan Baldwin said: "Teaming up with Jay, Ben Frow and everyone at Channel 5 on this project is extremely exciting. Jay has a deep love for communities so this series will take him back to the streets he grew up in and shaped the man he is today."