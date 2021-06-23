Romesh Ranganathan to investigate celebrity deaths in new BBC Two series

BBC Two has announced a brand new series from Romesh Ranganathan.

Following the huge success of his Misadventures series, Romesh Ranganathan is turning his skills to solving crime in the new show.

In The Misinvestigations of Romesh Ranganathan, Romesh will aim his razor-sharp wit at a new genre - true crime - and get to the bottom of some of the most mysterious, high-profile deaths that shocked a generation.

The BBC share: "He will be diving headlong into the lives and deaths of some of the biggest names of the past 50 years, including Jimi Hendrix and Tupac Shakur, finding out not just how they came to pass away at such a young age but learning about their extraordinary achievements, their enduring legacies and why their deaths continue to fascinate us.

"With the aid of a new assistant in each episode, from criminal psychologists to private detectives, Romesh will leave no stone unturned, meeting friends, colleagues, key witnesses and pathologists in his attempt to unravel the riddle."

Romesh said: “We wanted a spin-off for Misadventures, and after we discussed Misinterpretations, Miscalculations and Misunderstandings we finally settled on Misinvestigations.

"It’s been really interesting to look into these high-profile deaths and I am very excited for people to see the show, unless of course people don’t like it in which case I will release a statement explaining how I never really believed in the project."

The Misinvestigations of Romesh Ranganathan will air across three episodes on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.