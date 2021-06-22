Take A Hike: New BBC Two series will see walkers go head-to-head

BBC Two has unveiled a competitive new hiking series.

Take A Hike will see five walkers go head-to-head to discover the best scenery the UK has to offer.

The BBC explain the show: "If there’s one thing people love in Britain, it’s a great walk. Whether it’s a trip to the seaside to soak up the rays, a challenging hike up a rugged mountain, or a picturesque river-side stroll. It could be for the jaw-dropping views or the great company, or just the joy of being outdoors.

"In this new 15-part series, people from all walks of life across the UK will have to pull out all the stops. Taking it in turns to lead the walk, the others will rate the quality of the route, picnic, views and entertainment. Come rain or shine, uphill or down dale, will they give 10/10 or a measly 1?

"At the end of the week, the winner will walk off with a voucher for outdoor gear, and the coveted 'Golden Walking Stick'. So let the challenge commence. It’s time to Take A Hike!"

The show will air in the early evening on BBC Two this autumn, with an exact start date to be announced.

Take A Hike is one of a number of new programmes announced by the BBC this week including a virtual reality interior design series and cyber fraud investigation series Dirty Rotten Scammers.

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of BBC Daytime and Early-Peak, said: “There’s a lot to look forward to this autumn and winter across the BBC One and Two schedules with these new titles offering a mix of properly useful and entertaining content that takes us across the UK. You’ll feel like you’re going out when you’re staying in!”