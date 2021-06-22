Dirty Rotten Scammers: Michelle Ackerley and her mum to front new BBC series

BBC One has announced new daytime series Dirty Rotten Scammers, investigating cyber fraud.

The new series will examine the world of cyber enabled fraud, hacking and other internet led crime.

Presented by Michelle Ackerley and her mum, Mavis, the series meets with victims of online crime and learns the stories of how their information may have come to be compromised.

The BBC say: "Alongside the contributor stories, Michelle and Mavis will be speaking to a number of experts – including the police, cyber experts, consumer champions, representatives from banks and more – to find out what the red flags viewers at home should be on the lookout for.

"It will also follow the operational activity of police officers trying to quell the rising tide of cyber related fraud in the UK."

The show will air across 15 episodes on BBC One with a start date to be confirmed.