Ackley Bridge recently returned to Channel 4 with its fourth series - but will there be a fifth?

Inspired by real-life Lancashire and Yorkshire schools established to integrate the White and Asian communities in some of the most divided towns in the country, Ackley Bridge has won praise across for tackling real-life situations and issues in an irreverent, insightful way, with humour and punchy, big hearted stories.

With series 4 again proving a hit - fans want to know if the show will be back for another season.

Will Ackley Bridge return for series five?

At the time of writing Channel 4 has yet to confirm what's in store for Ackley Bridge.

Series 5 of Ackley Bridge is said to be in development although it hasn't been officially announced just yet - we'll update this post once we have news.

For now you can catch ip on all past series online now.

Watch Ackley Bridge on TV and online

Ackley Bridge series 4 premiered on Channel 4 in April and ran for ten episodes.

Alternatively the full series is available to watch online via the Channel 4 All 4 player here.

Meanwhile series 1 to 3 is available to watch online here with 36 episodes from the four series in total.

All four series of Ackley Bridge are also available on BritBox here.

What happens in Ackley Bridge series 4?

The award-winning school drama series set in a Yorkshire mill town returned for its fourth series with a brand-new format, some fresh faces, and some familiar favourite characters too.

The show was originally due to air in September 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Series 4 finally started on n Monday, 19 April and aired each weeknight at 6PM for two weeks.

The latest series welcomed back Sunetra Sarker (Kaneez Paracha), Rob James Collier (Martin Evershed), Jo Joyner (Mandy Carter), Charlie Hardwick (Sue Carp), Tony Jayawardena (Rashid Hyatt), Fern Deacon (Chloe Voyle), Phoebe Tuffs-Berry (Rukhsana Ibrahim), Cody Ryan (Hayley Booth), Nazmeen Kauser (Razia Paracha) and Zara Salim (Kacey 'Spud' Gartside).

They were joined by a number of new faces including Robyn Cara plays funny, mixed race pupil Kayla, torn between her white Mum’s family and her traditional Pakistani Dad’s family; her best friend Fizza, played by Yasmin Al Khudhairi is a fiercely intelligent, fist-in-the-air firebrand; and Ryan Dean takes the role of Johnny, a cocky, good looking member of the traveller community who is deeply suspicious of school, and who catches the eye of both Kayla and Fizza.

Picture: Channel 4