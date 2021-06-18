Martin Lewis is to join ITV's Good Morning Britain as a guest host, it's been revealed.

The Money Saving Expert founder will sit alongside Susanna Reid on the show later this month.

Martin said: “For 15 years I loved answering questions on Good Morning Britain, now I’m stoked about getting the chance to ask them.

“While I hope to set the agenda on key consumer issues like scams and the financially excluded, I’m also up for the challenge of spreading my wings on all subjects.

"And when it comes to holding power to account, I always play fair with a straight bat but that doesn’t stop me swinging it hard.”

Praising Martin as a "journalist and broadcaster at the top of his game", Good Morning Britain editor Neil Thompson said: "Trust has been and continues to be hugely important throughout the pandemic and I can’t think of many people more trustworthy than Martin Lewis.

"Our viewers rely upon us to deliver the very best breaking news, debates and entertainment into their homes each morning, and they will no doubt welcome seeing Martin sitting at the GMB desk this June."

Meanwhile Martin took to Twitter to insist he wasn't taking over from former host Piers Morgan.

Martin, who also hosts his own show on ITV, tweeted: "Just to say it LOUDLY as some papers are now speculating I may be given full time job presenting @GMB

"I'm excited & honoured to be a GUEST presenter, but definitely NOT looking for a longer stint or full time job. I've other key commitments, never mind I like m'sleep too much."

Piers quit Good Morning Britain earlier in 2021 after five years on the ITV breakfast show.

A permanent replacement has yet to be confirmed with a number of guest presenters appearing over the past months including Bill Turnbull, Alastair Campbell, Richard Madeley and Adil Ray.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6AM on ITV and on ITV Hub. Martin will be co-hosting between 28 and 30 June.

Picture: ITV/Nicky Johnston