Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney to explore Northern Ireland in a new TV show

Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney will explore Northern Ireland in a new show for More 4.

Having never set foot in Northern Ireland before filming the hit comedy show, Siobhán will now explore more of the lakes, mountains, coastline and forests for a new four-part series.

Siobhán said: “If the last year has taught me anything it’s that life’s too short to sit indoors.

"As a keen walker, I’ll be lacing up my walking boots to spend some much-needed time hiking, kayaking and wild camping in this wonderful corner of the world.”

Over four episodes Siobhán will visit places such as Strangford Lough, the Mourne Mountains, the Fermanagh Lakelands, the Sperrins, and the rugged Causeway Coast as she learns more about these rural landscapes, historic homes and the fascinating people who live and work there.

Exploring Northern Ireland with Siobhán McSweeney will be made by Belfast-based Waddell Media and supported by Tourism Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland.

Jannine Waddell, Managing Director, Waddell Media commented: "Viewers are in for a real treat as Siobhán immerses herself well and truly into Northern Ireland’s great outdoors.

"She’s not afraid to try her hand at some weird and wacky activities as she travels across Ulster on her electric bike, giving us a unique insight into the people she meets on her journey as well as taking in the stunning scenery on offer."

Meanwhile season 3 of Derry Girls is on its way to Channel 4 soon.