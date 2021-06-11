Mary Berry will share her love of cooking in new BBC Two series

BBC Two has announced a brand new cookery show with Dame Mary Berry.

Mary Berry: Love To Cook will air across six, half-hour episodes air later in 2021.

Advertisements

A teaser shares: "Mary Berry loves to cook more than anything else, and has been teaching Britain to make delicious dishes for over six decades. Now, in Mary Berry: Love To Cook, Mary searches out kindred spirits with their own remarkable passions, shares their stories, and together with imparting her favourite recipes, inspires the country to fall in love with cooking, growing and producing food.

"Across the six episodes Mary shares her passion through some exceptional dishes, from those that will inspire beginners, or put budget at their heart without sacrificing flavour, to recipes that will please a hungry crowd. Mary celebrates heartwarming classics that are perfect to nuture those around you, and of course recipes that focus on what we love to grow as a nation, be it from an allotment or an industrious window box.

"No one, be they a novice or a seasoned cook, will be able to resist Mary’s commitment to teaching and her lifelong joy of cooking."

Mary Berry said: “Love To Cook is me in a nutshell! My cooking is all about sharing what I know and love, teaching and inspiring everyone to enjoy cooking as much as I do. Over the past year many have had unexpected time on their hands at home and have found a love of cooking to be comforting and healing in very difficult times.

"Love To Cook is all about celebrating just that, with wonderful characters, as I travel the British Isles in a quest to meet and share in our passion for food.”

Alongside the series an accompanying book of the same name, will be published by BBC Books.

Catherine Catton, BBC Head of Commissioning, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment, added: “We are delighted to be working with Mary again and very much looking forward to sharing new recipes that she loves to cook.”

Advertisements

Karen Ross, Managing Director of producers Sidney Street, says: “This series shows Mary at her best. Mary’s understanding of food and cooking outshines everyone, and her desire to pass on decades of experience in a plate of mouthwatering food is a joy to watch!”

Mary Berry: Love To Cook follows her previous six series also produced by Sidney Street: Mary Berry’s Simple Comforts, Mary Berry’s Absolute Favourites, Mary Berry’s Foolproof Cooking, Mary Berry Everyday, Classic Mary Berry and Mary Berry’s Quick Cooking.