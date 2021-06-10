Starstruck series 2 confirmed! Rose Matafeo comedy to return for more

Rose Matafeo comedy Starstruck has been renewed for a second season on BBC Three.

The hit six-part series first premiered on the BBC iPlayer in April with the BBC saying the show has notched up over 3 million requests to date.

Advertisements

Today (10 June), the BBC revealed the show would be returning for a second six episode series, co-written by Rose Matafeo, Alice Snedden, and Nic Sampson.

Series two is set to continue the story of Jessie (Rose Matafeo), a millennial living in East London juggling two dead end jobs and navigating the complications of becoming romantically involved with famous film star Tom (Nikesh Patel), and follow the couple as they realise they can’t keep away from each other.

Minnie Driver is set to reprise her role as Tom’s agent Cath, while Russell Tovey joins the cast for the brand-new series.

Rose Matafeo, creator and writer of Starstruck said: “Thrilled that Starstruck will be returning to the BBC Three for a second series, because I left my water bottle on set last year and I would love to get it back.”

Shane Allen, Director of Comedy at the BBC added: “The first series of Starstruck came as a joyous breath of fresh air and we can’t wait to see what Rose, Alice and Nic have in store for Jessie and Tom in the next chapter of their story.”

The show is made in partnership with US streaming service HBO Max where the first series debuts this week.

Jeniffer Kim, Senior Vice President of International Originals at HBO Max said: “Rose is an exciting talent whose international stardom is on the rise. Working with Rose and the team at Avalon has been amazing and so we had to keep it going. We can’t wait for audiences to see this hilarious and quirky love story.”

Advertisements

Jon Thoday, Executive Producer added: “It is brilliant to have the backing of HBO Max and BBC for the exceptionally talented Rose Matafeo and this feel-good comedy.”

Series one of Starstruck is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer here.