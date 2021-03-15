Starstruck cast and first look at new BBC comedy

Starstruck is the new comedy series from Rose Matafeo arriving soon on BBC One and BBC Three.

The six-part romcom is created, written by and stars Edinburgh Comedy Award winning comedian, writer and actor Rose Matafeo (Baby Done, Taskmaster).

Starstruck follows Jessie (Rose Matafeo), a millennial living in East London juggling two dead end jobs and navigating the awkward morning-after-the-night-before when she discovers the complications of accidentally sleeping with famous film star Tom.

Co-written by Rose Matafeo and Alice Snedden, the cast includes actor Nikesh Patel (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Hulu; Indian Summers, Channel 4) as leading man and love interest TOm.

Meamwhile comedian, actor, and writer Emma Sidi (Pls Like, BBC Three; King Gary, BBC Three), Sindhu Vee (Live at the Apollo, BBC One; Mock The Week, BBC Two) will take on roles.

Special guest star Minnie Driver (Modern Love, Amazon; Good Will Hunting) will feature alongside the wider cast including Al Roberts (Stath Lets Flats, Channel 4), Jon Pointing (Plebs, ITV), Joe Barnes (The Now Show, BBC R4), Nic Sampson (The Luminaries; BBC Three), Lola Rose Maxwell (Down From London, Topic), Abraham Popoola (The Great, Channel 4), and Ambreen Razia (This Way Up, Channel 4).

As well as being broadcast on BBC One and BBC Three in the UK, HBO Max will be the broadcast partner for the series in the USA, while the show has also been picked up by ABC to air in Australia, and TVNZ in New Zealand.

The news arrives shortly after Matafeo’s Comedy Award winning stand-up special Horndog launched on BBC One and BBC Three last month as part of the BBC’s Festival of Funny.