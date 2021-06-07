In Plain Sight cast of ITV drama as it returns to TV

In Plain Sight returns to ITV this week - here's who's on the cast of the drama.
Originally airing in 2016, In Plain Sight tells the true story of Lanarkshire detective William Muncie's quest to bring serial killer Peter Manuel to justice.
Airing over three-episodes, the mini series follows Muncie's determination to hunt down Manuel after a string of murders in the 1950s.
A synopsis for the first episode shares: "Peter Manuel, recently released from a nine-year prison term for a series of sexual assaults, is determined to make Detective William Muncie - the man responsible for his incarceration - pay the price.
"After a further sexual attack on a young woman named Mary McLauchlan, Manuel elects to defend himself in court and manages to secure a not-proven verdict. Muncie promises a distraught Mary that he will not rest until Manuel is behind bars."
In Plain Sight cast
Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of In Plain Sight:
Sergeant William Muncie - Douglas Henshall
Peter Manuel - Martin Compston
Agnes Muncie - Shauna Macdonald
Samuel Manuel - Gilly Gilchrist
Det Supt Leish - Michael Nardone
Bridget Manuel - Joanna Roth
Jane Muncie - Sorcha Groundsell
Sandra Muncie - Kate Mclaughlin
Iris Laird - Joanne Thompson
Hugh Kirk - Gavin Jon Wright
Ds Mcleod - Jack Greenlees
Mary Mclauchlan - Jenny Hulse
Babs - Louise Mccarthy
Young Buck Tony - Daniel Campbell
John Buchanan - Stewart Porter
Theresa Manuel - Bobby Rainsbury
Young Con - Scott Fletcher
Sheriff Pirie - Kern Falconer
Mr James Farrel - Stuart Hepburn
Douglas - Neil Pendleton
Anne Kneilands - Alana Mcdowall
Andrew Murnin - Tony Mcgeever
Watch In Plain Sight on TV and online
The series is currently airing again in 2021 on ITV over three consecutive nights: Monday 7 June to Wednesday 9 June inclusive at 9PM on ITV.
You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.
Alternatively, the series is available to stream in full on BritBox now.
The series is also available on DVD here and Amazon Prime Video.