In Plain Sight cast of ITV drama as it returns to TV

In Plain Sight returns to ITV this week - here's who's on the cast of the drama.

Originally airing in 2016, In Plain Sight tells the true story of Lanarkshire detective William Muncie's quest to bring serial killer Peter Manuel to justice.

Airing over three-episodes, the mini series follows Muncie's determination to hunt down Manuel after a string of murders in the 1950s.

A synopsis for the first episode shares: "Peter Manuel, recently released from a nine-year prison term for a series of sexual assaults, is determined to make Detective William Muncie - the man responsible for his incarceration - pay the price.

"After a further sexual attack on a young woman named Mary McLauchlan, Manuel elects to defend himself in court and manages to secure a not-proven verdict. Muncie promises a distraught Mary that he will not rest until Manuel is behind bars."

In Plain Sight cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of In Plain Sight:

Sergeant William Muncie - Douglas Henshall

Peter Manuel - Martin Compston

Agnes Muncie - Shauna Macdonald

Samuel Manuel - Gilly Gilchrist

Det Supt Leish - Michael Nardone

Bridget Manuel - Joanna Roth

Jane Muncie - Sorcha Groundsell

Sandra Muncie - Kate Mclaughlin

Iris Laird - Joanne Thompson

Hugh Kirk - Gavin Jon Wright

Ds Mcleod - Jack Greenlees

Mary Mclauchlan - Jenny Hulse

Babs - Louise Mccarthy

Young Buck Tony - Daniel Campbell

John Buchanan - Stewart Porter

Theresa Manuel - Bobby Rainsbury

Young Con - Scott Fletcher

Sheriff Pirie - Kern Falconer

Mr James Farrel - Stuart Hepburn

Douglas - Neil Pendleton

Anne Kneilands - Alana Mcdowall

Andrew Murnin - Tony Mcgeever

Watch In Plain Sight on TV and online

The series is currently airing again in 2021 on ITV over three consecutive nights: Monday 7 June to Wednesday 9 June inclusive at 9PM on ITV.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Alternatively, the series is available to stream in full on BritBox now.

The series is also available on DVD here and Amazon Prime Video.