Time is the new drama airing on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.
Time is a gripping new prison drama written by Jimmy McGovern and directed by Lewis Arnol.
A synopsis of the three-part series reveals: "Mark Cobden is newly imprisoned, consumed by guilt for his crime, and way out of his depth in the volatile world of prison life. He meets Eric McNally, an excellent prison officer doing his best to protect those in his charge.
"However, when one of the most dangerous inmates identifies his weakness, Eric faces an impossible choice; between his principles and his family."
Time 2021 cast
Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of BBC's Time:
Eric McNally - Stephen Graham
Mark Cobden - Sean Bean
Pete - Kadiff Kirwan
Johnno -James Nelson Joyce
Baz - Bobby Schofield
Stevie - Dean Fagan
Sonia McNally - Hannah Walters
Bernard - Aneurin Barnard
June Cobden - Sue Johnston
John Cobden - David Calder
Watch Time on TV and online
Time will air weekly on Sunday nights at 9PM on BBC One from 6 June.
Alternatively, the full series will be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here once the first episode airs on TV.
The series has three, hour-long episodes.
Teasers of each of the episodes shares:
Episode 1 - Mark Cobden is sent to prison and has to learn quickly how to survive. When an inmate identifies prison officer Eric McNally’s weakness, he faces an impossible choice.
Episode 2 - Mark is being bullied by fellow inmate Johnno. Does he tell the prison officers and be labelled a grass or risk the attacks becoming more and more violent? Eric’s son is attacked.
Episode 3 - Mark suffers a tragic personal loss and is given the chance to leave prison for a day. Eric is forced to take greater risks to protect his family. But where will he draw the line?
Picture: BBC Studios