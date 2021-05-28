Charlotte Church to front her own property renovation series

Charlotte Church is to front her own property renovation series for Discovery's Really channel.

The singer and media personality will be followed as she transforms the former home of Welsh designer Laura Ashley.

The £1.5 million, 49 acre mansion in the Elan Valley will be turned into a holiday getaway together with a wellness centre and wedding venue.

Charlotte and her family will be seen undertaking the project across an eight part TV series provisionally titled Charlotte Church: Building the Dream.

“I feel so grateful to have been able to buy this house. I’m absolutely obsessed with the woodlands and the outside space,” Charlotte Church said. “It’s such a special place. I’m really curious about the process of developing the wellness retreat and all the upskilling I’ll be learning about building – I hope!”

Nick Emmerson, CEO of producers Koska, added: “Charlotte and Jonny’s passion for this magical location is truly inspiring. They’re going all in on the adventure of a lifetime, and I can’t wait to follow every twist and turn.”

Clare Laycock, SVP, Head of Lifestyle and Entertainment Brands at Discovery UK and Ireland, commented: “I am delighted to be working with Koska on this exciting, brave new project. Charlotte Church is one of the UK’s most talented, down to Earth, and recognisable television personalities, and I can’t wait to see the progress she makes in taking on this mammoth challenge.

"Charlotte’s warm and friendly personality will really strike a chord with Really’s passionate audience, who will no doubt be cheering her on every step of the way!”

Charlotte Church: Building the Dream will premiere exclusively on Really and discovery+ later this year.