Before We Die: How to watch the full series online now

Before We Die has made its debut on Channel 4 - here's how to watch the full series online right now.

Before We Die is an adaptation of the hit Swedish show of the same name.

The story follows senior Police detective who is forced to make a terrible decision as her son, Christian, goes off the rails.

Watch Before We Die on TV and online

Before We Die starts on Channel 4 on Wednesday, 26 May at 9PM. Episodes air weekly on TV.

Alternatively you can watch the full series online right now via the All 4 player here with all episodes immediately available.

The series has six episodes.

A full synopsis of the series shares:

When Detective Inspector Hannah Laing kisses her married lover Sean Hardacre goodbye one morning, she never imagines it will be the last time she will see her fellow detective alive. But Sean goes missing and his brutalised corpse is recovered the following day. Determined to find whoever is responsible for killing him, Hannah accesses one of Sean’s confidential contacts and persuades ‘Issy’ to help her unpick the tangled threads of Sean’s investigation into the Mimicas a tight-knit family who left Croatia for Bristol and now run a successful restaurant, where Christian, Hannah’s son now works. But under the guidance of the ruthless eldest son, Davor, the family are ambitious to expand their criminal activities, which risks stretching family bonds to breaking point. The Mimicas closeness as a family provides a painful contrast to Hannah’s fractured, dysfunctional relationship with her own son. Forced to operate undercover for fear of a criminal informer at Police HQ, Hannah and her sceptical new partner, Billy Murdoch, uncover a daring plot by the Mimicas to smuggle an enormous quantity of cocaine into the country. When Hannah also discovers Issy’s identity, however, she quickly realises there is far more at stake than bringing Sean’s killers to justice.

The full cast of Before We Die stars Lesley Sharp as Hannah, Patrick Gibson as her son Christian, Vince Regan as Billy and Croatian actor, Tony Gojanovic, as Davor, the boss of the Mimica crime family.

The cast also features Issy Knopfler as Bianca Mimica, Rebecca Scroggs as Tina Carter, Steve Toussaint as Leonard Kane, Kazia Pelka as Dubravka Mimica, Petar Cvirn as Stefan Vargic and Ryszard Turbiasz as Zvonomir Mimica.

