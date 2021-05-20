The Responder: First look at Martin Freeman in upcoming BBC drama

BBC One has unveiled a first look at its upcoming new drama The Responder.

The Responder is a new crime drama from ex-police officer Tony Schumacher and stars Martin Freeman (The Hobbit; Sherlock; Breeders; Fargo) in the lead role.

A synopsis shares: "The Responder follows Chris (Martin Freeman), a crisis-stricken, morally compromised, unconventional urgent response officer tackling a series of night shifts on the beat in Liverpool.

"Whilst trying to keep his head above water both personally and professionally, Chris is forced to take on a new rookie partner Rachel (Adelayo Adedayo). Both soon discover that survival in this high pressure, relentless, night-time world will depend on them either helping or destroying each other."

Martin Freeman said: “Tony Schumacher’s scripts were so unique and honest that I knew very quickly that I wanted to be a part of The Responder and take on the role of Chris. No-one writes like Tony and it has been exhilarating inhabiting the world he has created.”

Writer Tony Schumacher added: "My fantasy casting when I was writing the character of Chris in the Responder was Martin Freeman. Seeing that fantasy become reality is beyond exciting. Martin is one of the great British actors.

"He brings such a well of talent and humanity that breathes magic into the words I've been lucky enough to give him. I can’t wait for audiences to get to see his performance in this role, it’s one I feel very lucky to have had a front row seat for.”

Further casting includes Adelayo Adedayo, Ian Hart, MyAnna Buring, Kerrie Hayes and Warren Brown.

David Bradley and Rita Tushingham will also take on roles alongside newcomers Josh Finan and Emily Fairn.

Filming for the five-part series is currently taking place around Liverpool with a start date to be announced.