The BBC has announced a brand new drama based on Cash Carraway's book Skint Estate.

Daisy May Cooper (This Country) is to star in the show, which is provisionally titled Cash Carraway.

Inspired by Skint Estate, the drama is described as "a wild and punky tale of being trapped below the poverty line and doing everything it takes to escape."

Daisy May Cooper plays a young working class single mum living with her ten year old daughter in the brutal lonely landscape of austerity Britain.

A teaser shares: "Told with a dark lick of humour and an anarchic attitude, Cash Carraway (w/t) skewers stereotypes of what it means to be working class and underlines the importance of love, dreams and friendships."

Cash Carraway said: “The show is about a brash yet intelligent working-class single mum who not only lives in extreme inner-city poverty but a state of ridicule and humiliation as she attempts to improve her life.

"She’s immoral and shocking and purposefully vile, and swaggerous and quite amazing really - but obviously I would say that as it’s inspired by my life!

"Luckily the role will be played by the brilliant Daisy May Cooper who I know will give her warmth and humour and a performance that says 'f-you' to the expectations of how women perceived to be at the bottom of society are expected to behave.

"It isn't a woeful tale of poverty porn, it's a love story in the detritus between a mother and her daughter. A woman who refuses to hand over her spirit regardless of how hard it’s kicked in, and it’s an absolute dream to write this drama for the BBC and Sid Gentle Films.”

Further casting and an air date are to be confirmed.