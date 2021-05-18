Noughts & Crosses is to return for a second series on BBC One, it's been confirmed.

After first airing last year, Noughts & Crosses is a TV adaptation of Malorie Blackman's award-winning young adult series of the same name.

Series two will dive viewers straight back into the dangerous, alternate world of the bestselling novels and the irresistible, forbidden love story at its heart.

Jack Rowan and Masali Baduza will return as Callum and Sephy, now desperately attempting to flee Albion in search of a new life together, while the city they left behind ignites in the wake of Sephy's 'kidnap' and the devastating events of series one.

Paterson Joseph, Helen Baxendale, Bonnie Mbuli, Jonathan Ajayi, Josh Dylan and Kiké Brimah will all reprise their roles from the first series.

Joining the cast for series two will be Jasmine Jobson (Top Boy, Surge) as Cara, an enigmatic new figure in Jude’s life, and Robert Hands (Endeavour, Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell) as Clem. Further casting and characters for series two will be announced in due course.

Malorie Blackman, author of the Noughts & Crosses novels, said: “I am delighted that Noughts + Crosses is returning for a second series. So many people have asked me, 'So what happens next?'.

"Now they will find out! Having read the scripts, I think I can safely say that even those familiar with the Noughts & Crosses series of books will find surprises, suspense and so much to savour.”

Masali Baduza, who plays Sephy, added: "The journey continues! I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to Sephy’s story with our talented cast and crew.”

Jack Rowan, who plays Callum, commented: "I’m buzzing to be returning as Callum in the next series of Noughts + Crosses. The show means a lot to me and it’s an honour to have brought Malorie Blackman’s creation to life on screen.

"Here’s to the continuation of a story we hold very close to our hearts. Looking forward to getting the team back together!"

Preethi Mavahalli and James Gandhi, Executive Producers for Mammoth Screen, said: "We are delighted to be able to reunite our passionate and loyal cast and crew, led by writer Lydia Adetunji and director Koby Adom, for a second series.

"It is a privilege to revisit Malorie's much-loved characters and bring Callum and Sephy's iconic love story to its epic conclusion.”

Ben Irving, Executive Producer for BBC Drama, added: "It was a joy and an honour to see this exceptional team bring Malorie Blackman’s iconic, thought-provoking and exhilarating world to life on screen. We’re thrilled they are reuniting for the return of Noughts + Crosses to BBC One and iPlayer."

Series 2 of Noughts & Crosses will film this summer before coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The first series of Noughts & Crosses is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer here.