The Pact: How to watch the full series online now

The Pact has made its debut on BBC One - here's how to watch the full series online right now.

Following the story of a group of friends, a sudden death and a web of lies, the thriller brings together a stellar cast and crew that has worked on some of TV’s best-loved dramas.

The Pact will air over six episodes on TV and online - here's how and when to watch!

Watch The Pact on TV and online

The Pact starts on BBC One on Monday, 17 May at 9PM and continues Tuesday, 18 May at 9PM. Episodes air weekly on TV on Monday & Tuesdays for three weeks.

Alternatively you can watch the full series online right now via the BBC iPlayer here with all episodes immediately available.

The series has six, hour long episodes.

A full synopsis of the opening episode shares:

When a young brewery boss is found dead, a chain of events is triggered that draws four of his employees; Anna, Nancy, Louie and Cat into a fragile pact of silence, bound by a secret that will change their lives forever. Anna's police officer husband Max investigates Jack’s unexpected death alongside his fierce superior DS Holland, unaware that his own wife and her best friends are at the heart of a conspiracy. While brewery worker Tish becomes increasingly suspicious of her co-workers, Jack's estranged father Arwel struggles to conceal dark family secrets. What really happened that fateful night?

The full cast of The Pact features Laura Fraser, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Eiry Thomas, Heledd Gwynn, Jason Hughes, Aneurin Barnard, Rakie Ayola, Abbie Hern and Eddie Marsan.

Also starring Mark Lewis-Jones, Adrian Edmondson, Gabrielle Creevy and Aled Ap Steffan.

