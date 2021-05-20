Call The Midwife special to celebrate ten years of the hit BBC One series

Call The Midwife is to air a one-off special to celebrate its 10th series.

Call The Midwife: Special Delivery is a celebratory look back at 10 years of Call The Midwife, featuring the cast’s favourite scenes, plus behind-the-scenes interviews.

Advertisements

The compilation episode is full of births, deaths, love stories, family and faith. It also includes scenes from the show’s decade of tough storylines including Spina bifida, Tuberculosis, FGM, abortion, racism and Thalidomide.

Clips feature the well-loved regular cast alongside familiar characters from the past such as Jenny (Jessica Raine), Chummy (Miranda Hart), Cynthia (Bryony Hannah), Patsy (Emerald Fennell), Barbara (Charlotte Ritchie) and Sister Evangelina (Pam Ferris).

Not only is it a celebration of Call The Midwife, but it is a huge thank you to all her fans.

Call The Midwife: Special Delivery will air on Sunday, 30 May 2021 at 9PM on BBC One.

For now, Call The Midwife's current series continues Sundays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The show was recently renewed through to series 13 seeing it stay on air until 2024.

Advertisements

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, said: "The enduring popularity of Call The Midwife is a testament to the extraordinary love and creativity from its creator Heidi Thomas and its producers Pippa Harris and Ann Tricklebank.

"We are delighted to have secured the future of Call The Midwife, and look forward to enjoying more adventures for the inhabitants of Nonnatus House for years to come."