'Worst singer EVER' shocks I Can See Your Voice viewers

Heather Small found herself involved in a comedy collaboration on I Can See Your Voice tonight.

I Can See Your Voice is fronted by Paddy McGuinness with regular celebrity investigators Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden.

Advertisements

Each week the celebs are joined by a special guest to help two contestants attempt and tell the difference between good and bad mystery singers - without ever hearing them sing.

With £10,000 on the line, the players try to pick out the bad singers based on a handful of clues, questions and lip-sync performances.

The last mystery singer standing will only reveal if they are a good or a bad singer in a performance with the week's guest, which on Saturday was Heather Small.

Advertisements

In the final round players Caitlin and Kristen from Warrington found out whether they had chosen a good singer for Heather to duet with (winning them £10,000) or whether the singer was in fact bad and had therefore stolen the £10,000.

The singer, known as ‘Fashionista’ turned out to be terrible as she performed Moving On Up with Heather.

As a result, Caitlin and Kristen missed out on the cash and it instead went to 'Fashionista', who was a model and blogger called Maria Luxe from London.

After the performance, a shocked Jimmy asked Maria: "Have you even heard music?!"

But Maria had the last laugh, walking away with £10,000.

Catch up with I Can See Your Voice on iPlayer and tune in every Saturday on BBC One.

Advertisements

Next week's guest star is Alexandra Burke as brothers Joe and Dan from Middlesbrough try to tell the difference between the good and bad mystery singers. Those on the line-up include a singing scientist, a prison officer and an electrician.

Further musical guests on the series include Nadine Coyle, Danny Jones from McFly. Ricky Wilson from the Kaiser Chiefs, Louise Redknapp and Ronan Keating.