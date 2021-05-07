Jason Manford spills on his new BBC One game show Unbeatable

Jason Manford has shared all about his new BBC One game show Unbeatable.

Jason is set to present the new series which begins on TV on Monday, 10 May at 2:15PM on BBC One.

In each episode, four contestants will face questions where they have to pick from a board of six rankable answers.

Sue, Sarah, Jason Manford, Raef, Jasvir - (C) 12 Yard Productions - Photographer: Screengrab

Contestants need to choose the best answer, with £100 banked for an answer that beats another on the board and £1,000 banked for every 'unbeatable' answer given.

After three rounds, the last remaining contestant faces the final where they could double their bank if they back their own knowledge and prove themselves Unbeatable.

Says Jason: "What’s great about Unbeatable is that you can’t ever really look stupid on this show, because the answers are already on the screen - you just have to pick the best answer. You can kind of blag it a little bit, but if a subject you know lots about comes up it feels like a real win.

"There will be a lot of ‘shoutability’ at home, where you’ll be shouting at the screen 'Pick that one!', and that’s always the best thing about TV quizzes."

On why he's excited to be hosting the series, Jason continued: "Well having done a lot of game shows and big Saturday night shows you only get to do about 6-8 per series, and that’s it.

"What’s nice about this is being able to do 50 of them, and really get your teeth into it, Monday to Friday, and really be a part of people’s lives for a few weeks at a time.

"And people love their daytime shows. My nan literally lives for shows like Pointless – it will be great to be able to join the big boys."

Meanwhile, Jason is already eyeing up possible guests for a potential Celebrity spin-off.

Jason Manford - (C) 12 Yard Productions - Photographer: Graeme Hunter

He said: "It lends itself to a celebrity version at some point definitely! But what I think it really lends itself to is a celebrity couples version.

"Especially couples who disagree with each other generally. Ozzie and Sharon Osbourne would be my ideal guests - you can just see how that would play out with them disagreeing with each other!"

Unbeatable is set to begin on Monday 10 May on BBC One weekdays at 2:15PM