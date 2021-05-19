Here's all you need to know about the prize on The Great British Sewing Bee 2021.

The Great British Sewing Bee sees contestants compete in one of telly's toughest creative challenges.

Advertisements

Each season sees a line up of Britain's home sewers face off in a tough competition - but what do they win?

The Great British Sewing Bee prize

Like its sister show The Great British Bake Off, there's no grand cash prize for the winner of The Great British Sewing Bee.

Instead, the winner walks away with bragging rights and a lovely trophy for their mantelpiece.

In order to win, they must make it through 10 weeks of ever increasingly difficult sewing challenges.

Scrutinising every stitch are Saville Row’s Patrick Grant and Central Saint Martins's Esme Young.

Each episode they will decide the top sewer of the week and which of the contestants heads home.

Advertisements

If you think you've got what it takes to compete, there's good news!

Apply to be on the show!

Applications to be a contestant on The Great British Sewing Bee for its eighth series are open now.

BBC say: "We're looking for the next collection of talented home sewers for Series 8 of The Great British Sewing Bee.

"If you or someone you know is a creative sewer who is proficient with patterns and can fit to perfection, then why not apply now."

You can apply online here.

In order to apply you must be currently aged 16 or over with applications closing on 24 May.

For now, the current series of The Great British Sewing Bee airs Wednesday nights at 9PM on BBC One.

Advertisements

You can watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The Great British Sewing Bee first debuted on BC Two in 2013 and ran for four years, hosted by Claudia Winkleman. The show returned in 2019, fronted by Joe Lycett on BBC Two before moving to BBC One from series six in 2020.

More on: TV