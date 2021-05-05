Dave has announce a line up of brand-new comedy entertainment formats with stars including Tom Allen, Richard Ayoade and David Mitchell.

UKTV has unveiled a slate of new shows coming to Dave later this year.

Shows announced today are:

Outsiders

David Mitchell challenges a returning cast of three pairs of comedians to prove they’ve got the mettle and skills to thrive in the great outdoors. The competing comedians will be Ed Gamble, Jamali Maddix, Jessica Knappett, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders and Toussaint Douglass. Produced by Renegade Pictures.

British As Folk

Fern Brady, Darren Harriot and Ivo Graham are travelling across the nation discovering and interrogating the stereotypes and traditions that make up British life today, in the process creating their very own ‘brutally honest’ guide to Britain. Produced by STV.

Question Team

Richard Ayoade hosts the comedy quiz show that sets out to re-write the panel show rulebook by making its players set the questions. Each episode three comic guests must provide their own unique, personally-themed round for Ayoade and their fellow contestants to take part in. Produced by Interstellar Television.

The Island

Hosted by Tom Allen with Kemah Bob and Jason Forbes, The Island will see four comics play God across the entire series as they each conceive their dream island nation to rule over. Produced by Super Best Quality Video Productions and created, developed and executive produced by James Acaster, Ed Gamble, Lloyd Langford and John Robins.

Alongside the new shows, Dave has also confirmed that Meet the Richardsons, written by Lucy Beaumont and Tim Reid (Car Share) will also return for a third series.

The series offers a fictional window into the funny and frustrated marriage of Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont as they give viewers a glimpse of their life in Yorkshire. Produced by Second Act.

Richard Watsham, UKTV director of commissioning, said “We’ve been using the last twelve months to develop the next wave of unique and innovative comedy formats. We’re certainly not content to dine out on last year’s BAFTA success in this category.

"Instead, we want to make sure that we have a number of strong shows coming through, to keep pushing the boundaries in this space and to join Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable which launched successfully earlier in the year.

"I’m particularly excited to welcome such a broad range of talent who are new to the channel. I want Dave to be the place that comics come to have fun, to make the kinds of shows they can’t make elsewhere and to develop their careers further, whether they’re emerging, or established stars.”

Steve North, genre general manager, comedy and entertainment, added: “We’re delighted to be welcoming so many fantastic comedians to Dave, some of them for the very first time.

"This is the channel’s biggest ever slate of new shows and we know our viewers will love what we’ve got in store for them all.”

Also coming up on Dave later in the year are the second and third series of Comedians Giving Lectures, hosted by Sara Pascoe, and a new run of Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, now in its 6th series. Next month, Samson Kayo’s scripted comedy Sliced and BAFTA-nominated Big Zuu’s Big Eats will both return for their second series.

