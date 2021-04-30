The Pact start date, cast and first look at new BBC One drama

The Pact is the brand new drama coming to BBC One - here's all you need to know.

The drama will follow the story of five friends, a sudden death and a web of lies.

The thrilling new series brings together a stellar cast and crew that has worked on some of TV’s best-loved dramas.

When does The Pact start on TV?

The Pact will begin on BBC One in May 2021 with an exact start date to be announced.

As well as watching on TV, you'll be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

The series has six episodes.

The Pact cast

The pact will feature an all star cast.

Breaking Bad star Laura Fraser takes centre stage alongside Julie Hesmondhalgh (Broadchurch, Coronation Street) and Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan) and a host of established Welsh talent including Aneurin Barnard (The Personal History Of David Copperfield, Dunkirk), Eiry Thomas (Keeping Faith) and Heledd Gwynn (Ordinary Lies).

They'll be joined by Abbie Hern (The Twilight Zone), Aled ap Steffan (Gangs Of London), Jason Hughes (Midsomer Murders) and Mark Lewis Jones (The Crown), Rakie Ayola (Anthony), Adrian Edmondson (Save Me), Aneurin Bernard (Dunkirk) and Mark Lewis-Jones (The Crown) and Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin).

A teaser for the series reads: "When a drunk prank on their boss goes wrong at a work party, Anna and her friends enter a fragile pact of silence that will change their lives."

BBC Cymru Wales Head of Commissioning Nick Andrews said: “The Pact is such an exciting commission for BBC Wales. It builds on our strong portfolio of impactful drama, and like Hinterland, Keeping Faith and Hidden before it, brings together the best in the business to do their best work.

"It’s a brilliant story and the strong cast and crew make this a highly anticipated series.”

