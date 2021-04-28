SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 start date confirmed as new series comes to Channel 4

SAS: Who Dares Wins is back for a new series in 2021 - when does it start on TV?

The hit show sees contestants put through an intensive two-week course to see if they’ve got what it takes to pass SAS Selection.

Putting them through this punishing process will be a group of elite leaders including Jason 'Foxy' Fox and Mark 'Billy' Billingham as well as Ant Middleton in his final series.

The brand new series is on its way to Channel 4 soon - here's all you need to know!

When does SAS: Who Dares Wins start?

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 begins on TV on Sunday, 9 May at 9PM on Channel 4.

21 men and women will head into the wilds of Scotland to be put through the toughest and most unforgiving selection course yet. Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and his team of Directing Staff (DS), Foxy and Billy, are joined by ex-SAS operative Melvyn, as they employ some tough, never-previously-seen tasks.

For the DS, the Highlands is where their Special Forces skills were honed. For the nervous recruits, the remote Scottish island of Raasay will be a terrain that pushes them to their limits.

The series is the sixth to air on Channel 4.

You'll be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the All4 player here where past series can currently be watched.

You can also watch the Celebrity specials for Stand Up To Cancer here.

Apply for the next series

Ahead of the new series starting on TV, Channel 4 has started casting for series 7 which is expected to air in 2022.

In order to apply for SAS: Who Dares Wins' next series, you must be between the ages of 18 and 44 years and 364 days on the 31st October 2021, be at least 158cm (5.1”) tall and weigh at least 50kg (8 stone) and must not be currently serving in the armed forces.

In addition to this, you must be in peak physical and mental health and be able to pass a fitness test:

You can see the full eligibility criteria and apply for SAS: Who Dares Wins online by clicking here.

