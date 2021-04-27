The BAFTA TV Awards has revealed the nominations for the 2021 'must see moment'.

Six TV highlights from the past year will face off in the only category where the winner is decided by the public.

The six nominated moments are:

Britain's Got Talent: Diversity's Black Lives Matter dance routine (ITV)

The routine by 2009 winners Diversity was met by acclaim - as well as criticism. Over 25,000 complaints were made to TV watchdog Ofcom about the performance, but these were rejected by the regulator.

EastEnders: Gray kills Chantelle (BBC One)

Gray Atkins (Toby Alexander-Smith) and Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer)'s abusive relationship in EastEnders came to a harrowing end when he murdered her after attempting to leave him.

Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat: Nigella's 'Mee-cro-wah-vay' (BBC Two)

Nigella's choice pronunciation of microwave on her BBC Two cooking show had social media in a spin last year.

The Mandalorian: Luke Skywalker appears (Disney+)

Luke Skywalker's surprise arrival in the an episode of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian shocked fans.

Gogglebox: Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference (Channel 4)

This episode of Gogglebox saw the families watch and react to Boris Johnson's latest press conference about the pandemic.

Bridgerton: Lady Whistledown is revealed (Netflix)

Voiced by Dame Julie Andrews, Lady Whistledown's identity being revealed in the finale of the first season of Netflix hit Bridgerton completes the list.

You can vote for your favourite moment online here. Voting opens at 8AM on 27 April and closes at 5PM on 24 May.

The winner will be revealed in the ceremony on 6 June, which will be hosted by comedian Richard Ayoade for a second year.

It's hoped that the awards will be able to be held in person after a virtual ceremony took place in 2020 due to the pandemic.