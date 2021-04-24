Ronan Keating in disaster duet on I Can See Your Voice

Ronan Keating found himself involved in a comedy collaboration on I Can See Your Voice tonight.

I Can See Your Voice is hosted by Paddy McGuinness who is joined by celebrity investigators Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden.

Each week the celebrities, joined by a special guest, will help two contestants attempt to tell the difference between good and bad mystery singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.

With £10,000 on the line, the players attempt to weed out the bad singers based on a series of clues, interrogation and lip-sync performances.

The last mystery singer standing will reveal if they are a good or a bad singer in a duet with that week's guest, which this week was music star Ronan Keating.

In the final round players Saaj and Shash found out whether they had chosen a good singer for Ronan to duet with (winning them £10,000) or whether the singer was in fact bad and hadtherefore stolen the £10,000.

The singer, known as ‘Junior Doctor’ turns out to be terrible, which made the duet with Ronan Keating singing ‘Life Is A Rollercoaster’ a must watch.

As a result, Saaj and Shash missed out on the cash and it instead went to 'Junior Doctor'

Catch up with I Can See Your Voice on iPlayer and tune in every Saturday on BBC One.

Next week's guest star is Fleur East as best best mates Anton and Duban from London try to tell the difference between the good and bad mystery singers, Those on the line-up include a singing acrobat, a princess and a karate champion.

Further musical guests on the series include Nadine Coyle, Danny Jones from McFly. Ricky Wilson from the Kaiser Chiefs, Louise Redknapp and Alexandra Burke.

